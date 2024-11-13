Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma made a passionate appeal for high voter participation as polling began Wednesday morning in the Gambegre assembly by-election, where his wife is a key contestant.

"This vibrant celebration of democracy empowers citizens to cast their vote with passion and conviction," Sangma tweeted, urging voters to "make your voices heard and shape the future of your constituency."

The electoral battle has drawn widespread attention as the Chief Minister's wife, Mehtab Chandee Sangma, represents the ruling National People's Party (NPP). Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari reported a robust turnout since polling stations opened at 7 am.

Mehtab Chandee Sangma faces five challengers: Congress's Jingjang M Marak, Trinamool Congress's Sadhiarani M Sangma, BJP's Bernard N Marak, and independent candidates Sengkrabirth Marak and Jerry A Sangma.

Electoral authorities have bolstered security at 31 of the 51 polling stations classified as critical. The constituency's 32,254 registered voters, including 15,923 women, will determine who fills the seat vacated by Saleng A Sangma after his Lok Sabha victory.