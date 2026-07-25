Meghalaya CM reaffirms NPP's commitment to peace and development at Imphal convention
Conrad K. Sangma told the NPP annual convention in Imphal that the party remains committed to peace, inclusive development and grassroots empowerment in Manipur. He said the mission is tied to people's aspirations and aims to strengthen leadership, protect heritage and reach every community.
- Sangma met office bearers, MLAs, functionaries and workers during the gathering
- He called party workers the real strength of the National People's Party
- The Manipur mission centres on people's aspirations and broad-based prosperity
National People's Party (NPP) National President and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on July 25 reaffirmed the party's commitment to peace, inclusive development and grassroots empowerment while addressing the NPP Annual Convention in Imphal.
Sharing details of the event on X, Sangma said it was a privilege to interact with the party's office bearers, MLAs, functionaries and workers, describing them as the strength of the National People's Party.
He said the NPP's mission for Manipur is rooted in the aspirations of its people, with a focus on ensuring lasting peace, inclusive prosperity and sustained progress across the state.
Sangma said the party remains committed to strengthening grassroots leadership, empowering youth and women, preserving Manipur's rich cultural heritage and ensuring that the benefits of development reach every community.
He expressed confidence that through unity, compassion and collective determination, the party would continue working towards building a stronger, more peaceful and prosperous Manipur for future generations.
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