Meghalaya CM reiterates opposition to uranium mining

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma reiterated that his government was not in favour of uranium mining in the state and expressed concern over a recent notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The notification proposes exemption of public consultations and hearings for mining projects involving atomic minerals, including uranium. Sangma said his government would seek clarity from the Centre on the matter.

“Based on what we see, we will seek clarification from the central government. If required, I will take up the matter at different levels to ensure that the interests of our people are protected,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

Tribal organisations in Meghalaya have consistently opposed uranium mining, raising health, environmental and land rights concerns. Sangma assured that the government’s position remained unchanged.

“As a government, we have made our stand very clear that we are not in favour of uranium mining. We have said this openly before and I am reiterating it today,” he said.



Also Read: Meghalaya government felicitates SIT for cracking Raghuvanshi murder case