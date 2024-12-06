Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma released a book - ‘A Sociological Study of The Khasi Religion’ by Dr. Sharalyne Khyriemmujat - which documents the traditional Khasi belief.

The book, penned by Khyriemmujat, also emphasises the role of the Seng Khasi in preserving the indigenous faith.

The Meghalaya chief minister congratulated the writer upon the publication of her book.

Further, he also reiterated his steadfast encouragement of researchers and scholars to engage in comprehensive documentation of Meghalaya's indigenous culture and traditions.

Earlier, the Meghalaya CM officially unveiled "Um Rupa Premium Mineral Water" on December 3, highlighting a significant step for local entrepreneurship in the West Khasi Hills District.

The newly launched bottled water brand distinguishes itself through its locally sourced spring water and innovative glass bottle packaging, signalling a commitment to environmental sustainability.