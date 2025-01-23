Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma officially released the Coffee Table Book titled, "Her Story: The Women Trailblazers of Meghalaya", edited by Dr. David Arnold Kharchandy, of Synod College, Shillong.

The book was launched at by CM Sangma at the Secretariat where he was present as the chief guest. In attendance were Dr. Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, along with members of the Management of Synod College, Shillong.

The book 'Her Story: The Women Trailblazers of Meghalaya' celebrates the remarkable journeys of women who have left an indelible mark on the cultural, social, and political landscape of Meghalaya.

This book marks the culmination of the two-day National Seminar titled “Trailblazers of Empowerment in Meghalaya: Women’s role in shaping modern India”, held on November 2024, as part of the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Synod College, Shillong.

The book holds significance for the state, which is home to a matrilineal society where women play a crucial role in preserving lineage and culture.