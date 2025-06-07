Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has assured a fair and impartial investigation into the tragic death of 25-year-old Namrata Bora, following an appeal by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to his official X handle, Sangma responded to Sarma’s request, saying, “I have given instructions to ensure the same.”

Namrata, a resident of Assam, died after the vehicle she was travelling in (bearing Assam registration number AS 01 EV 9578) collided with a stationary truck at Shangbangla in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district on June 4 around 4:44 am. She was returning from Shillong to Guwahati. Four co-passengers survived with minor injuries.

In his post, CM Sarma expressed concern over the incident and highlighted the family's demand for justice. “In view of the concerns raised by the bereaved family and well-wishers, I request that a fair and impartial enquiry be conducted by a senior police officer to ensure that all facts surrounding the incident are brought to light,” he said.

The victim’s family has raised questions about the police version of events. A video reportedly recorded inside the car before the crash has surfaced, showing five occupants, contradicting the six passengers mentioned in the FIR. Allegations have also emerged that the vehicle was being driven by the son of an AIUDF MLA from Assam.

While the case is registered at Nongpoh Police Station, Sangma’s directive is expected to bring clarity and address the growing public demand for transparency and accountability.