Meghalaya CM reviews Baghmara Civil Hospital upgradation, directs timely completion of Rs 11 crore health projects

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on July 9 reviewed the progress of infrastructure development at Baghmara Civil Hospital in South Garo Hills and directed officials to ensure the timely completion of all ongoing works with a strong focus on quality.

Sharing the update on X, Sangma said he inspected the projects along with Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr. Sampath Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner and senior health department officials.

The Chief Minister said Baghmara Civil Hospital is being strengthened into a dependable healthcare centre for the people of South Garo Hills through development works worth over Rs 11 crore.

According to Sangma, a refurbished outpatient department (OPD) block is nearing completion, while construction of an overhead water tank is underway and staff quarters are being renovated. The hospital is also being upgraded with a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), a 50-bedded Mother and Child Health (MCH) wing, and a blood bank to improve healthcare services in the region.

He further informed that the Chokpot Community Health Centre (CHC) is being upgraded into a First Referral Unit (FRU) to strengthen emergency and maternal healthcare services for residents.

Sangma directed officials to complete all ongoing projects on priority, stating that ensuring quality healthcare closer to people's homes remains one of the Meghalaya Government's foremost commitments, particularly for the people of the Garo Hills.