Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma reviewed the progress of redevelopment work at Ïewduh, one of the state’s major traditional markets, and discussed the rationalisation of space allocation in the newly constructed Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC) Building at Khyndailad in Police Bazar.

During a meeting with the Urban Affairs Department, Sangma reviewed key components of the Ïewduh redevelopment project, including street paving, water supply, utility ducts, toilet facilities and solid waste management.

While work on the project is underway, the team has been directed to expedite the remaining work to improve convenience for vendors, customers and tourists visiting the market.

In a separate meeting, the Chief Minister met officials of the Meghalaya Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (MIDFC) to discuss the allocation of space in the newly constructed MTC Building at Khyndailad, Police Bazar.

The discussions focused on making efficient use of the available space, taking into account the area’s commercial potential and importance as a tourist destination.

The two reviews form part of the state government’s efforts to improve public infrastructure, strengthen urban facilities and enhance the experience of people visiting key commercial areas in Shillong.