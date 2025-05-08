Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma conducted a site visit to review key infrastructure developments in New Shillong Township, focusing on road expansion, commercial hubs, and environmental initiatives.

One of the main highlights was the inspection of the ongoing upgrade of a two-lane road into a four-lane highway. The upgraded road will also include a dedicated cycling lane and utilities designed to improve connectivity within the township. Officials say the project is a significant step toward easing traffic and supporting future growth in the area.

Sangma also visited the construction site of the Unity Mall, a commercial project under development aimed at boosting local business activity. “Excited to see various projects coming up in the Township,” he tweeted after the visit.

The Chief Minister further assessed the completed Ummir to Mawkhanu Road, a key route linking to the planned Administrative and Knowledge City. Discussions during the visit included a proposal for avenue plantation along the road. The goal, Sangma noted, is to “improve the overall aesthetics of the surrounding area.”

Environmental sustainability also featured on the tour. Sangma visited a Miyawaki afforestation site at Mawsharoh, Ummir, developed under the State Plan. Spanning a hectare, the site uses the Japanese Miyawaki method to cultivate dense forests with diverse native species. “The hectare-wide area is a planned forest… capturing more carbon,” he shared.

The New Shillong Township is emerging as a critical hub for governance, commerce, and sustainable development in the state.