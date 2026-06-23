Meghalaya CM reviews measures to ease Shillong traffic congestion ahead of National Games

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma chaired a high-level review meeting with representatives of the Indian Army, NHIDCL, PWD and district administration officials to discuss solutions for easing traffic congestion along the Rilbong–Anjalee–Barik Point corridor in Shillong.

During the meeting, various proposals aimed at improving traffic flow were reviewed, including road widening plans, junction improvements, traffic management measures and long-term infrastructure development options.

The Chief Minister said the government is focused on implementing immediate measures to address traffic bottlenecks while simultaneously planning sustainable long-term solutions for the city’s growing transportation needs.

With the upcoming National Games in view, Sangma emphasized the importance of enhancing road connectivity and commuter convenience to ensure smooth movement of residents, visitors and participants.

He also appreciated the support and cooperation extended by the Indian Army and other stakeholders in identifying practical solutions to Shillong’s traffic challenges.

The state government, he said, remains committed to building a more efficient, accessible and commuter-friendly Shillong through coordinated efforts among all concerned agencies.