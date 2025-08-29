Meghalaya CM: 90% JJM coverage in state, Shillong Medical College to begin classes by 2026

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on August 28, chaired a review meeting in Tura with senior officials to take stock of key development projects, including medical colleges, sports infrastructure and the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Sangma said the Tura Medical College is nearing completion, while the government is committed to starting classes at the Shillong Medical College by September 2026. With Shillong, Tura and the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) colleges fully functional, the state is expected to produce over 550 doctors annually, strengthening its healthcare system.

On sports, the chief minister said the state will focus on grassroots development at the village and block levels, by organizing regular tournaments and encouraging diverse disciplines such as athletics, chess and indigenous sports.

Taking note of the JJM progress, Sangma said while reports show 90% completion, around 20% of households still lack water supply. He directed a state-wide audit of all Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to identify and plug gaps so that “no household is left behind.”

“These reviews are not just to get updates but to identify challenges, find solutions together, and ensure projects stay on track for timely delivery. Our focus remains clear, address bottlenecks, improve delivery, and put citizens at the heart of every decision,” Sangma said, reiterating that the government’s focus remains on improved facilities.