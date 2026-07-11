Meghalaya CM reviews monsoon preparedness after heavy rain affects 32 villages

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on July 11, reviewed the state's monsoon preparedness following heavy rainfall that triggered landslides, flash floods and localised flooding across 32 villages.

Chairing a virtual review meeting with deputy commissioners, Sangma assessed the impact of the ongoing spell of monsoon rain, which has affected several districts, particularly in the Garo Hills and parts of the Khasi Hills.

According to officials, the current spell of rain, which began in the first week of July, has damaged roads and other infrastructure, with landslides, landslips, flash floods and localised flooding reported from 32 villages.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall, including heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places until July 15, the chief minister directed all district administrations to remain on high alert.

According to an official statement, Sangma stressed the need for close coordination among district administrations, block-level response teams and line departments to ensure swift response to emergencies, while keeping personnel and machinery ready for immediate deployment.

The chief minister also instructed officials to prioritise the restoration of road connectivity disrupted by the rains. He reviewed the erosion on the approach road to the Mineng Bailey Bridge near Gasuapara in South Garo Hills, where traffic has been restricted to light vehicles as a precaution and an alternative route has been put into use.

Sangma directed officials to expedite inspections and undertake temporary restoration work at the affected site.

He further instructed authorities to ensure timely relief and assistance to affected families, maintain essential supplies and services, and closely monitor the situation with regular updates to the state government.

The Meghalaya government also urged residents to avoid landslide-prone areas and flooded streams, follow advisories issued by local authorities, postpone non-essential travel on hill roads during periods of heavy rainfall, and take precautions against lightning during thunderstorms.

Restoration and relief operations are continuing in the affected areas as the state government keeps a close watch on the evolving monsoon situation.