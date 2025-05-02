Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma convened a high-level meeting with all Deputy Commissioners and officials from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to assess the state’s preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season.

The chief minister stressed the importance of a swift, coordinated disaster response system, particularly in ensuring timely relief efforts. He directed all DCs to hold meetings with their Block Disaster Management Committees (BDMCs), followed by sessions with Village Disaster Management Committees (VDMCs) and Village Executive Committees (VECs).

Highlighting the need for proactive planning, CM Sangma called for a comprehensive review of the Disaster Emergency Helpline and full operational activation of VDMCs through the VECs in every district. Districts that are yet to conduct disaster preparedness drills have been instructed to do so at the earliest.

The Chief Minister also asked relevant departments to draft specific disaster mitigation guidelines and analyse data on soil composition and water bodies to identify vulnerable zones prone to floods and landslides, enabling focused intervention and preparedness.

The directives come as part of the government’s broader effort to minimise monsoon-related risks and strengthen grassroots disaster resilience across Meghalaya.