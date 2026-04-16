Meghalaya CM reviews PDS diversification, pushes nutrition kit for mothers

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on April 16 chaired a meeting with the Food and Civil Supplies Department to review plans for diversifying the Public Distribution System (PDS) under the state’s Mission 1000 Days initiative.

The meeting focused on the proposed introduction of the Meghalaya Nutrition Kit Scheme, aimed at improving nutritional support for expecting mothers and ensuring healthier outcomes for newborns from the earliest stages of development.

Officials discussed expanding the range of food items distributed through the PDS, with an emphasis on nutritious and locally sourced products to promote balanced diets among beneficiaries.

The initiative, the Chief Minister noted, is part of the government’s broader push to strengthen food security while prioritising maternal and child health across the state.