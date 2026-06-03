Meghalaya CM reviews PGI performance, targets stronger education outcomes after lowest national ranking

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has directed the Education Department to adopt a focused strategy to improve the state's Performance Grading Index (PGI) ranking after Meghalaya emerged as the lowest-ranked state in the country in the latest assessment.

Sharing details of a review meeting held on June 3, Sangma said the government had undertaken a detailed assessment of the factors behind the state's poor performance in the PGI 2.0 report.

“Held a detailed review to deliberate on improving Meghalaya’s Performance Grading Index (PGI) ranking. We carefully assessed the factors behind the low score and identified key gaps, including reporting challenges that impacted our overall rating,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

He said directions had been issued to the Education Department to strengthen reporting mechanisms and formulate a targeted plan to improve performance and learning outcomes.

Sangma added that the government would continue its efforts towards infrastructure development in schools to ensure Meghalaya secures a better PGI ranking in the coming years.

The review comes days after the Union Ministry of Education's PGI 2.0 report for 2024-25 placed Meghalaya at the bottom of the national rankings with a score of 448 out of 1,000. The state was the only one in the country to fall in the Akanshi-3 category, the lowest grading band.

The report highlighted concerns across several domains, including governance, learning outcomes, infrastructure and teacher training. Meghalaya scored 40.5 out of 130 in governance and 47.2 out of 240 in learning outcomes, both among the weakest performances in the Northeast.

By contrast, neighbouring Assam recorded one of the country's biggest improvements, scoring 593.6 and moving into the Prachesta-3 category after gaining more than 82 points from the previous year.

Last week, Sangma defended Meghalaya's PGI performance, arguing that rankings alone do not fully reflect the quality of education in the state. He pointed to structural factors, including the practice of multiple schools operating from the same campus under separate UDISE registrations, which he said affects the state's evaluation.

The Chief Minister had also maintained that ongoing reforms were already showing results, citing higher pass percentages, lower dropout rates and measures aimed at improving school quality and academic outcomes. He expressed confidence that interventions introduced over the past four years would be reflected more positively in future PGI assessments.