Meghalaya CM reviews Polo vendors' relocation, rolls out livelihood grants

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 12 reviewed the rehabilitation of street vendors at the newly established Polo Vendors’ Market in Shillong and distributed financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Urban Livelihood Grant (CM ULG).

The government has shifted vendors from the Polo and Jail Road stretches to designated vending zones as part of efforts to ease pedestrian movement and traffic congestion in some of Shillong’s busiest commercial areas.

The Polo Vendors’ Market has 132 stalls, with 48 allotted to vendors from Polo and 84 to those relocated from Jail Road. So far, 72 vendors have taken possession of their allotted stalls.

During his visit, Sangma interacted with vendors to understand how their businesses were faring after the relocation. He also reviewed the functioning of the market and the relocation process with officials of the Shillong Municipal Board and members of the Town Vending Committee.

Under the CM ULG, vendors with a valid Certificate of Vending (CoV) are eligible for financial assistance of Rs 20,000. This includes an immediate payment of Rs 10,000, followed by Rs 2,000 per month for five months.

A total of 65 CoVs have been issued for the vending zone opposite SBI, while another 106 have been issued for the vending zone near Matri Mandir.

The 620-square-metre hawkers’ market has been developed on a 2,270-square-metre site. The market accommodates vendors selling vegetables, fruits, garments, fast food, fish, chicken and other goods.

The relocation is being carried out under the Meghalaya Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2023, through the Urban Affairs Department and East Khasi Hills district administration.

The government said the move is aimed at shifting street vending from identified high-traffic stretches to planned vending zones while ensuring that eligible vendors retain their livelihoods. The designated areas are also intended to provide better access to sanitation, waste management and other civic amenities.

The Polo market has been equipped with toilets, LED lights in individual stalls and eight halogen lamps for improved lighting during evening hours.

The rehabilitation drive follows similar efforts in Khyndailad and near Civil Hospital, where vendors have been moved to designated areas as part of Shillong’s wider urban management plan.

The government is also identifying certain busy stretches as no-vending zones while issuing CoVs to eligible vendors to regulate vending in designated areas.