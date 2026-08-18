Meghalaya CM reviews progress of new State Assembly building

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 18 attended a meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) at the premises of the new State Assembly building in Mawdiangdiang to review the progress of the project and discuss procedures for its final completion.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed the ongoing works and took stock of the steps required to complete and operationalise the new Assembly building.

The meeting focused on ensuring that the remaining works and completion procedures are carried out in a timely and coordinated manner, paving the way for the functioning of the new State Assembly complex.

The Chief Minister also assessed the progress of the project on site, with the HPC reviewing various aspects related to the final stage of construction and completion of the building.