Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma chaired a review meeting with officials from the Meghalaya Forest and Environment Department on May 2 to evaluate the progress of the state zoo construction.

The zoo, located in Umtrew, Ri-Bhoi, spans 72 hectares and is nearing completion, according to officials briefed during the meeting. According to the officials, the zoo will soon be operational, highlighting various initiatives, including the establishment of facilities such as an interpretation center, particularly for children.

Expressing his vision for the zoo, Chief Minister Sangma emphasised its potential to attract tourists and visitors keen on exploring Meghalaya's diverse biodiversity. He stressed the importance of the zoo serving as a hub for education, knowledge exchange, and entertainment.

In terms of management, Sangma recommended that while the department oversees the care and administration of the zoo, day-to-day operations should be delegated to professionals capable of managing ticketing, parking, restaurants, and other facilities to enhance the visitor experience.