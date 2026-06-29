Meghalaya CM reviews reform initiatives in JHADC, GHADC to strengthen autonomous councils

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on June 29 reviewed the reform initiatives being undertaken in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) and Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), aimed at strengthening the functioning of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).

The Chief Minister said the state government had recently urged the councils to work closely with it to modernise their systems and implement key institutional reforms. He expressed satisfaction that both councils had accepted the proposals and initiated the reform process.

According to Sangma, the reforms will focus on service rules, financial management, administrative processes and digitisation to improve efficiency, transparency and citizen-centric governance.

He said the initiatives are expected to simplify access to public services and make it easier for citizens to pay taxes and other fees through streamlined systems.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the reforms would significantly improve the functioning of the Autonomous District Councils and enhance service delivery for the people of Meghalaya.