Meghalaya CM reviews transport and urban development projects

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on April 14, held a comprehensive review meeting with officials from the Transport and Urban Affairs Departments to assess the progress of key infrastructure and connectivity projects across the state.

The meeting focused on major initiatives aimed at strengthening urban development and enhancing transport networks, which are crucial for boosting economic growth and improving public services in Meghalaya.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, the Chief Minister stated, “Held a review meeting with the Transport and Urban Departments to assess the progress of key infrastructure and transport initiatives aimed at strengthening connectivity and urban development across the state.”

One of the significant projects discussed was the proposed Shillong Business-cum-Tourism and Cultural Centre, envisioned as a landmark initiative to promote economic activity, tourism, and cultural engagement in the state capital.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the redevelopment of Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC) land in Tura, which is expected to enhance urban infrastructure and create new opportunities for commercial and public use. Additionally, plans for the development of Transport Department land and a modern bus depot at Nongpoh were examined to improve regional connectivity and commuter facilities.

“Also reviewed the redevelopment of Meghalaya Transport Corporation land in Tura, the development of Transport Department land and bus depot at Nongpoh, and operationalization plans for urban facilities,” Sangma added.

Discussions further centred on the operationalisation of urban facilities associated with these projects, forming part of the state government’s broader strategy to modernise infrastructure and support sustainable urban growth.

The review meeting underscores the Meghalaya government’s commitment to enhancing connectivity, urban planning, and economic development, ensuring improved quality of life for residents while positioning the state as a growing hub for tourism and commerce.