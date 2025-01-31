The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will not be implemented in Meghalaya, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government the state said.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma asserted that the implementation of the UCC in the state is not in plans, further adding that the decision was made keeping in mind the state's secular nature and the identity of the different tribal communities.

The Meghalaya CM also stated that the implementation of the uniform code would not be suitable for the country, given the diverse traditions and cultures across India.

Moreover, he affirmed that a bill should only be adopted according to its content and whether a state would benefit from it.

Earlier, Assam Chied Minister stated that there was no opposition to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam. He urged people not to unnecessarily target or defame any community, highlighting that modern practices among Muslims no longer involve in polygamy.

Uttarakhand, on January 27, made history as the first Indian state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).