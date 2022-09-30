Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 30 said that the question of repealing the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021 does not arise at all.

With demands to repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act (MRGA), 2021 came in from different citizens, including NGOs and Church leaders, Conrad K Sangma reiterate the stand that there is no question of repealing the MRGA.

Meanwhile, the Khasi Jaiñtia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) on September 29 said that it had written to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stating that they are not backing down from its demand for the repeal of the Regulation of Gaming Act 2021 and wants a firm assurance that the “casino gambling industry” will be closed down.

However, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that repealing the Act of 2021 is never in question as the Act itself brings in some controls of gambling and betting activities that were hitherto unregulated. Under the act, gaming and jackpot parlours that otherwise operate without licences would be brought under it, which would prescribe rules for such establishments and earn the government revenue from taxing them.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assured the NGOs and the Church leaders that the three provisional licenses issued by the Government on March 29 to operate casinos has been expired and will not be renewed. He also said that stakeholders could come up with suggestions if there are any specific areas to be amended in the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act (MRGA), 2021.

CM Conrad said that there had been a lot of misconceptions on the issue, he said that his statements made on the floor of the house on the government’s stand not to set up casinos should be taken seriously by all stakeholders.

“…I have made the statement as chief minister and those who have doubts should believe that if the chief minister has given a statement on the floor of the House it means serious business,” he said.