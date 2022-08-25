After the report of one Senior Police officer misusing the police vehicles for his personal interest was leaked publicly, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma ruled out allegations of any scam by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration).

“I don’t see where this word 'scam' has to come in. It is like using fancy words trying to change the narrative of the whole thing. It doesn’t work that way. It should go with the facts”, said CM Conrad while speaking to reporters after a programme.

Chief Minister informed that there could have been issues on the allotment of said vehicles but it cannot convert the entire situation as a ‘scam’.

“Maybe, there could have been issues about the allotment, yes there could be some delay or some other things but that doesn’t convert the entire situation to scams. Therefore, let us wait and will see the report but preliminary that is what it looks like”.

The report leaked has revealed the name of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (Administration), Gabriel K. Iangrai. The report stated that Asst IGP Iangrai has been keeping more than 20 vehicles, including a truck, and motorcycles in his personal custody. The report further revealed that a few of these vehicles have never been registered and one vehicle exhibited a fake plate number.

The report includes these vehicles- one new Scorpio, one New Bolero, Two New Swift Desire, and Two new Bajaj Motor Cycles have not been allotted registration numbers due to a non-supply of documents by AIG (A).

And, also for the fact that most of them do not have the latest mandatory BS VI standards, and as such, they do not comply with the directions of and Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highway…which is a clear-cut violation of norms. In addition to the above, a total number of eight (8) new Bajaj Pulsar 150 cc motor Cycles which were purchased in the year 2019 could not be registered since no documents are available.

On asked if there will be any action against the police officer if found guilty of “misusing” his authority, the chief minister said, “We will enquire into the aspects of everything but it is not a question of misusing of power…We will see how it goes”, further added CM Conrad.

A five-member team has been constituted to conduct a fact-finding inquiry which was headed by the State’s Inspector-General of Police (Law and Order), M. K. Singh.

The inquiry team has prepared a report (which was leaked to the public) a few days ago following an inquiry into the alleged irregularities and mismanagement in the procurement of vehicles and the use of fuel by the police headquarters.

The fact-finding team has recorded the statement of the 7 police personnel who were working with AIG (A).

A perusal of the statements by the 7 police personnel has revealed that the delivery of most of the vehicles procured by PHQ under various heads was personally managed by AIG A through various people attached to him.

These vehicles were then taken directly on his orders to either Police Officer Mess or the MPRO complex where they were kept and the keys of all these vehicles were kept in his official residence.

Their Statement also reveals a lot of crucial facts which point to glaring mismanagement and misuse of power by AIG A.

“Often, these vehicles without any registration were used for his personal purpose without any sanction from Police Headquarters. No log books were ever maintained for these vehicles even though POL/DOL coupons were issued by AIG A himself on a regular basis,” the report said.

The report said that the conduct of AIG A in the entire matter reflects gross negligence of duties and his conduct in the entire matter is unbecoming of an officer.

Meanwhile, the fact-finding team suggested the need for a departmental inquiry should be constituted against all erring officials to fix the responsibilities for all the lapses that have occurred.

“A high-level Fact-finding inquiry should be formed to go into the details of the entire scam, since this inquiry report may not reflect the entire magnitude of the scam,” it said.

It further suggested a comprehensive SOP should be prepared for procurement of vehicles, handing over, and taking over records maintained at more than one place for cross-verification of records.

“Prima facie, it has to be acknowledged and accepted that record keeping in the department is very poor and as such, there is a need for proper overhauling of the mechanism of record keeping.

Considering these loopholes, this leads to mismanagement and various malpractices as manifested in this instant case.

The Central Workshop, Bishnupur as it caters to all units of the Meghalaya police should be placed directly under the supervision of an officer, not below the rank of the DIG.

A proper mechanism is kept in place for expediting the condemnation process of vehicles.

Capacity building of the existing manpower at CWS and identifying new talents from different units so that they can cater to minor repairs at their respective units.

Streamlining of the entry and exit register needs to be done so that there is a proper record of vehicles kept at CWS.

The security of Central Motor Workshop, Bishnupur needs to be reviewed and an SOP should be issued in this regard,” it further suggested.