Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has firmly ruled out the possibility of doing away with the state's autonomous district councils (ADCs), asserting their importance in preserving the cultural identity and heritage of the local populace.

Addressing concerns over the councils' administrative inefficiencies, Sangma emphasised the importance of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs), noting that they play a crucial role. He highlighted the need for improving their administration, financial performance, and revenue generation. However, he stressed that despite the administration's shortcomings, abandoning the councils was not a solution.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid a long-standing debate over the existence of ADCs in Meghalaya. While some argue that the councils have become redundant, others believe they are crucial institutions for protecting the state's cultural diversity.

On May 16, Sangma led a meeting with the three Autonomous District Councils Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, and Garo Hills Autonomous District Council to discuss their overall operations. To implement administrative and financial reforms within the councils, a special committee headed by the chief secretary has been established.