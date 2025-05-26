Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on May 26, announced a sanction of over Rs 120 crore for the upgradation of block offices across the state. He also stated that buildings for 10 new C\&RD blocks will be sanctioned soon.

CM Sangma also inaugurated the new building of the Bajengdoba Block Development Office.

The chief minister said the move is part of efforts to strengthen grassroots governance and improve service delivery.

Earlier today, Sangma laid the foundation for the Koknal Water Harvesting Structure at Rangmangre in North Garo Hills, on May 26.

The Rs 51.82 lakh project is being implemented under the Climate Adaptive Community-Based Water Harvesting Project.