Meghalaya CM sanctions Rs 25 lakh for women's shelter, felicitates students from care homes

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on April 11 inaugurated a shelter home for destitute and abandoned women in Mawïong Rim, announcing a grant of Rs 25 lakh from the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund (CMSDF) to support its operations.

The facility, named the Nabon Memorial Home, was established by the Jingiaseng Kynthei Shillong Ri-Lum Presbytery under the Shillong Ri-Lum Presbytery. It is intended to provide safe accommodation and care for vulnerable women in the region.

The home has been named after Ka Nabon, recognised as the first Christian woman to embrace the faith in the Khasi Hills. Sangma described the naming as "a tribute that reflects courage, faith, and service."

"This home will serve as a sanctuary of hope and compassion, welcoming and caring for destitute and abandoned women of the community, and ensuring they have a safe place to live with dignity, security, and care," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Sangma also met with 41 meritorious students from Child Care Institutions under the Social Welfare Department, presenting cash awards to recognise their academic achievements.

The Chief Minister went a step further, pledging personal support for the students' secondary education through the Chief Minister's Secretariat — an announcement that drew attention given the difficult circumstances many of the children come from.

"These children are an inspiration to us and teach us that circumstances do not define where we go, but should inspire us to chase our dreams regardless," Sangma said.