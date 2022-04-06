Several stakeholders propose to build a suspension footbridge across the Simsang River to connect 17 Village Employment Councils (VECs) to the Kusimkolgre Koshi Ghat in Williamnagar, East Garo Hills District. This was agreed during a meeting held on March 15, 2011 in Nengmandalgre. Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya inaugurated MGNREGS Suspension Footbridge over river Simsang at Chisobibra, East Garo Hills constructed at ₹2.07 Crore on Tuesday.

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Sangma also appreciated the year-long efforts of Village Employment Councils (VECs). Taking to Twitter account the Chief Minister of Meghalaya tweeted, “Inaugurated the MGNREGS Suspension Footbridge over river Simsang at Chisobibra, East Garo Hills constructed at ₹2.07 Cr. Wonderful to see the efforts of our VECs in development work in rural areas which is a great community building exercise”.

Prior to the construction of the suspension footbridge, residents relied on boats to get around. The initial plan was to build a causeway over the Simsang River from Nokil Awe in Williamnagar to Rongregre Ghat. The VECs rejected the proposal, and it was decided to build a suspension footbridge in light of the recent history of flash floods and water currents during peak monsoon season.