Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma joined in the excitement as he grooved to 80s rock band, Europe who returned to India after 36 years to headline the Me•Gong Festival in Tura, on the night of November 30.

The Meghalaya CM, joined by Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, Chief Secretary D P Wahlang, toured the festival venue and enjoyed local cuisine.

"The Final Countdown" hitmakers treated fans from across the state as well as the country, particularly the Northeast to two days of culture and music celebrating Meghalaya's vibrant and diverse culture.

80s Rock Band, EUROPE truly gave the most epic ‘Final Countdown’ to this year’s Me•Gong Festival.



Fans from all corners of India including HCM @SangmaConrad sang their hearts out last evening. Thank you EUROPE for a great show! pic.twitter.com/1TfREUOtwq — CMO Meghalaya (@CMO_Meghalaya) December 1, 2024

The two-day music festival, scheduled for November 29-30, marked a significant moment for rock music fans in Northeast.

The Swedish band, who last performed in Mumbai in 1988, shared the stage with veteran Indian rock band Indus Creed and popular fusion act Euphoria. Actor-turned-DJ Udita Goswami was also lined-up to perform at the festival, which is backed by Meghalaya Tourism.

The festival, organised by VAS Inc. and Ivory Valley, follows last year's successful edition which featured Dutch pop group Vengaboys and Bollywood singer Armaan Malik.