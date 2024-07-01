Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on July 1 convened a meeting with officials of the education department and the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) to identify examination centres at Gambegre, in West Garo Hills district.

The decision to finalise an examination centre at the village was made after students from the area demanded a reduction in the long distances they have to travel to appear for exams.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister conducted the meeting ahead of the upcoming Gambegre bypolls, for which the National People’s Party (NPP) is yet to announce its final contender.

The NPP, had on June 15, held its state executive meet at Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s residence to conduct an analysis over the party’s defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha elections and identify ways to better the performance.

The Gambegre seat is vital for NPP after its loss in both Tura and Shillong seats during the Lok Sabha elections.

According to media reports, names of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s wife, Mehtab Chandee and former cabinet minister, James PK Sangma have been suggested for the the Gambegre by-elections.