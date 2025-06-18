Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on June 18, handed over certificates of appreciation to three best-performing schools for their consistent excellence in the HSSLC examinations over the past three years.

He also felicitated students from the South Garo Hills region who excelled in the recent SSLC examinations.

During the day, CM Sangma also handed over cheques under the MegLIFE initiative to communities and individuals in Baghmara.

MegLIFE reflects the Government’s shared partnership with communities, recognizing their role in preserving forest resources, supporting sustainable conservation efforts and providing livelihoods for landowners. "This initiative not only supports sustainable conservation efforts but also provides livelihoods for landowners, giving back to those who help protect our natural heritage," CM Sangma said.

Taking to his official X handle, the chief minister said, "May they continue to work hard and contribute to our beautiful state."

Earlier, Chief Minister Sangma, laid the foundation for the construction of a new building for the Capt. Williamson Memorial Government Higher Secondary School at Baghmara, South Garo Hills.

The Rs 7 crore project aims to provide improved educational infrastructure for students in the region.