Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on September 3 inaugurated the 131-feet tall National Flag Mast at Barik Point, Shillong.

He also unveiled a master plan for the redevelopment of Barik, which will be renamed and transformed into a public space and tourist attraction.

The Meghalaya chief minister revealed the same in an event. He was accompanied with DGP Idashisha Nongrang, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, Sports & Youth Affairs Department Secretary Isawanda Laloo, among others.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Sangma stated, "Our National Flag stands tall in Barik Point, Shillong- a proud symbol of our nation’s unity and diversity. Fills me with immense pride to inaugurate the 131 feet tall National Flag Mast this morning."

Happy to unveil the Master Plan for the Redevelopment of Barik. We will rename Barik and redevelop it to an iconic public space and tourist attraction with elements that will showcase the diversity of our nation.

Earlier, CM Sangma had on March 24 said that a world-class Skywalk from Khyndailad (Police Bazar) to Barik point will be built with an investment of Rs 25 crore to facilitate pedestrian movement.

He had said the same while presenting the budget in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Sangma had also informed that the implementation of a comprehensive plan to address Shillong's traffic congestion problems has been completed, adding, ''In the short term, 30 buses have been purchased under the "Shared School Bus System" for a total of Rs 10 crore."

"Further initiatives, such as junction improvement, parking expansion, public transportation system strengthening, and the introduction of electric buses, will start in 2023–2024," he had added.