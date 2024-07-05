Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on July 5, visited the flood-affected areas in West Garo Hills district to take stock of the situation and ensure necessary assistance and relief.

The Meghalaya chief minister, accompanied by Selsella MLA Arbinstone B Marak visited the regions Silkata, Haripur, and Namabila.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Sangma informed that he has directed the authorities to act on the matter and ensure that people are provided relief. He wrote, “Visited the flood-affected areas of Silkata, Haripur, and Namabila in the plain belt area of West Garo Hills, accompanied by Selsella MLA Arbinstone B Marak. Have directed the administration to ensure all necessary assistance and relief is provided.”

Furthermore, the Meghalaya CM also asserted that he has asked concerned officials to provide relief to affected households in the plain belt area of Garo Hills. He wrote on X, “I have visited the plain belt area of Garo Hills region to assess the situation and have declared flood in the affected areas. Have asked the officials to take necessary steps to provide relief to the affected households.”

One person has died and thousands are affected as Meghalaya grapples with the devastating impact of an intense southwest monsoon. The state has recorded 44 per cent excess rainfall since June 1, 2024, triggering widespread landslides, flash floods, and significant infrastructure damage across multiple districts.

To support relief efforts, the state government has made Rs 13.5 crore in advance funds available to District Collectors. Chief Secretary Wahlang assured that additional funds would be allocated as needed. He emphasized the urgent need to restore road connectivity across the state, particularly in the worst-hit areas of West Garo Hills.