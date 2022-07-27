Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday launched the Youth Empowerment through Youth Empowered Organization (YESS) at pinewood hotel along with the District Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, Issawanda Lanoo, and Commissioner and Secretary to the State, Dr. Vijay Kumar, and Under Secretary Shivansh Awasthi.

The YESS program is an initiative undertaken by the Government of Meghalaya to create one of the most impactful youth development support system by providing monetary assistance to the youth organizations upto Rs 1 lakh to ensure greater success and impact across more communities.

The program was attended by many youth organizations out of which three organizations delivered speeches. Lucia Synrem, a member of the Clean Sohra Campaign and also the Head of Department of Education from Sohra Government College, emphasised on the importance of channeling the power of the youths from a very young age to participate in organizations that aims to bring change in the society.

Cathreenia Nongkynrih, the Secretary General of Meghalaya Model United Nations, talked about the importance of giving equal opportunities to youths belonging to the rural areas of the state as well.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma emphasised on the importance of promoting and engaging with the traditional institutional networks and different social networks in the state. "Women are very active when it comes to grassroot, they connect their household and family and they have strong social connectivity in the village and across villages. Hence, if we get one woman from every household to be part of the Self-help Group Movement we can create a revolution and hence our entire work to engage with the women started," stated the Chief Minister.

He further mentioned that from a mere thousand members from self help groups, today the government has touched 4.5 lakh women who have joined the self help groups making it to about 40,000 Self-Help Groups in the State. Through the different state, central schemes the government has touched about Rs. 400 crores which have been distributed to all of the Self-Help Groups in and around the State.

The other programs that the government has taken up also include the farmer program which allows every farmer family to be on the government network program. Other programme includes the Meghalaya Grassroot Project which allows youth to pursue their interests in music by performing in and around the city, to build confidence and taking music as a career.

