Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has asserted that the decision to finalise a contender for the upcoming Gambegre bypolls has not created any differences within his family and the National People’s Party.

CM Sangma’s statement comes days after reports surfaced that his wife, Mehtab Chandee, is among the top contenders for the crucial bypolls.

According to media reports, CM’s brother James PK Sangma is also in line to secure the party ticket, following which Chandee receiving the ticket would not sit well with James.

Earlier, on June 27, the NPP had shortlisted four names, among which one would be finalised as the party's candidate in the coming week.



According to media reports, members of the NPP held a meeting wherein four names were shortlisted. The name of the final contender is likely to be revealed next week.

After suffering a heavy loss in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, the National People’s Party (NPP) is actively gearing up for the upcoming Gambegre bypolls with the party leaders assessing the names of potential candidates.

As per media reports, the ruling Meghalaya party had more than 10 potential names, including that of CM Sangma’s wife Mehtab Chandee, sister Agatha Sangma and brother James PK Sangma, in its list for the polls.