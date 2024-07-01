Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma asserted that no places of worship would be relocated for the redevelopment and beautification of Shillong city.

He stated that the decisions pertaining to the urban master plan to revamp the city will be taken after holding consultations with the stakeholders.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Meghalaya chief minister said that no decision for relocation of places of worship has been held.

He wrote, “In regards to the re development and urban master plan for Shillong city, no decision has been taken to relocate any place of worship. Whatever the government decides will be after consulting the stakeholders.”

The statement comes after Meghalaya governments’ plans to utilise nearly 25 acres of land to enhance the aesthetics and diverse culture of the state and alleviate traffic congestion in the city.

Earlier, the chief minister had stated that the state identified 25 acres which will be used for the purpose of beautifying the city by creating new walkways, a green park, museums, amongst other projects.

Meanwhile, the Police Bazar area in Shillong will also undergo a transformative facelift with the construction of a swanky business-cum-tourism centre.

Touted as one of the prime projects in the state capital, the Rs 216 crore venture, being implemented under the Shillong Smart City initiative, is expected to be completed within a year, ushering in a "new Police Bazar" for Shillongites.