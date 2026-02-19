Meghalaya CM says govt will amend law to tackle illegal immigration concerns

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on February 19 informed the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly that the state government would revisit and amend the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016 (MRSSA) to address concerns over illegal immigration and ensure that the legislation withstands judicial scrutiny.

Replying to a resolution moved by Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, the Chief Minister said the state would re-examine the Act and introduce necessary amendments after consultations with the Centre and Parliament.

The resolution urged the government to complete the establishment of facilitation centres at identified entry and exit points and to implement regulatory measures in line with the mandate of the MRSSA, 2016.

“I assure the House that we will re-examine the entire aspect and see how we could bring amendments in the MRSSA which would withstand the scrutiny of the judiciary as well as of all government of India and the Parliament,” Conrad Sangma said.

He informed the House that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the state to review provisions of the Act. “The MHA has asked us to relook into the aspects of MRSSA. We are working with the law department, the advocate general and the home department to navigate through the complex web of laws and rules,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government was also exploring ways to validate entry and exit points through the proposed Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, incorporating restricted-area provisions.

Welcoming suggestions from members, he said the government was open to consultations with political parties and stakeholders to strengthen the legislation.

Highlighting the broader issue, Conrad Sangma stressed the need for long-term socio-economic solutions, noting that economic opportunities often drive migration. “They are coming here because of economics; they are getting jobs,” he said.

Earlier in his reply, the Chief Minister outlined challenges faced by the state in implementing the MRSSA, referring to a High Court decision that stayed certain provisions of the Act due to lack of specific parameters governing entry and exit regulations.

“The intent behind MRSSA, 2016 was positive and correct, but we are confined and work under constraints of multiple Acts, laws and provisions made by Parliament and the Constitution,” he said, adding that the court had observed certain provisions to be “omnibus in nature.”

He also noted that the High Court had stayed operation of the MRSSA in December 2021 and later disposed of a related PIL in May 2022 after treating the issue as a health concern linked to COVID-19 screening.

Expressing satisfaction with the government’s assurance, Mukul Sangma withdrew his resolution, stating that the discussion reflected a collective resolve to address the issue.