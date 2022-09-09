The delegation of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong Ri Bhoi and three NGOs - Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Ri Bhoi Unit, Federation of Khasi Jaiñtia and Garo People (FKJGP), and Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to oppose the Government idea in setting up Casinos in Ri Bhoi District to boost the revenue for the State.



Briefing media persons, the secretary of the JAC, also the president of KSU North Khasi Hills, Ferdynald Kharkamni, said that it was a fruitful meeting and the Chief Minister assured that the plans have been scrapped to set up casinos in the state.



He added that Gaming Bill was just an introduction to see how the people would react to it. “But the consent of the people of Ri-Bhoi is not there and are against the idea of casinos. So it was a positive meeting and I'm glad the government listened to the voice of the people”, said Kharkamni.



It may be mentioned, that not only the NGOs but various Religious leaders opposed the government’s idea. The Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) has urged the Meghalaya government to repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act 2021. The Christian forum said legalizing betting and casinos might generate revenue for the State government but would have serious repercussions on society.