Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on July 7 met Union Health Minister J P Nadda to discuss the healthcare scenario in the state, seeking Centre's support for projects and initiatives.

Chief Minister Sangma urged the Centre's assistance in strengthening healthcare projects and initiatives to maintain the sector for the benefit of people.

Furthermore, the Meghalaya CM also highlighted the establishment of three new medical colleges in the state.

He also submitted a request to elevate North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Science (NEIGRIHMS) to an institute of national importance.

The meeting marks a significant step toward enhancing healthcare services for the people of Meghalaya.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sangma, on July 15 met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a financial sanction of Rs 1000 crore for the development of the New Shillong City project.

In a bid to redefine Meghalaya's trajectory and ease congestion, the state government had planned to utilise nearly 25 acres of land to enhance the aesthetics and diverse culture of the state and alleviate traffic congestion in Shillong.

The move also aims to boost education and tourism in the Northeast region.