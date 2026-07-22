Meghalaya CM seeks Centre's support to fast-track key aviation projects

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday, July 21 met Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and sought the Centre's support to expedite a series of aviation infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening air connectivity across the state. The Chief Minister said the state government has completed its responsibilities for the proposed projects and requested the necessary approvals from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to enable their implementation.

The expansion of Shillong Airport at Umroi featured prominently during the meeting. The state has already transferred 22 acres of land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), secured environmental clearance, and the runway expansion contract has been awarded by AAI. Once completed, the upgraded runway will be capable of handling larger aircraft such as the Airbus A320, enabling direct flights to major cities and significantly reducing dependence on the road journey from Guwahati.

Sangma requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to grant execution-level approval to allow work on the runway expansion to commence. He also informed the Union Minister that the state is undertaking the removal of flight-path obstacles, including the relocation of Umden Mission Village at an estimated cost of around Rs 150 crore, a commitment that has also been reaffirmed before the High Court of Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister also sought Central approval for the development of Baljek Airport in Tura. Meghalaya has proposed that AAI take over and operate the airport on an "as-is-where-is" basis, while offering to deposit the estimated project cost of Rs 63.67 crore upfront. The airport is planned to be developed in phases, beginning with operations of 19-seater aircraft before expanding to accommodate ATR-72 and Airbus A320 aircraft. The state requested that the project be sanctioned under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN), with reimbursement of the deposited amount upon approval.

In addition, Sangma highlighted progress on heliport infrastructure, noting that two heliports at Shillong and Tura have already been sanctioned and are under construction. The state has identified nine additional locations across district headquarters and tourist destinations and sought approval for at least two more heliports under the RCS-UDAN scheme, along with feasibility studies for all proposed sites.

The Chief Minister also proposed the development of a water aerodrome at Umiam Lake under the RCS-UDAN scheme, following the successful seaplane demonstration conducted there in November 2024. He requested the preparation of a detailed project report and proposed that Umiam be included among the five water aerodromes that AAI has been mandated to develop.