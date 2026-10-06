Meghalaya CM seeks evidence before action over KSU police extortion allegations

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on October 6 said the government would take action if police personnel were found involved in any illegal activity, but stressed that allegations of extortion must be backed by specific evidence.

Sangma was responding to allegations by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) that police personnel were allegedly collecting money from people along the Shillong Bypass at Maukhanu and Thangsalai.

The chief minister said the government was firm that no illegal activity would be allowed, but authorities needed to examine the facts and evidence before taking action.

“We need to ensure that none of these activities are taking place and also action should be taken. For us, we are very firm and very clear on that,” Sangma said.

He said the government could not act merely on allegations and would have to establish the facts before proceeding against anyone.

“In situations like these, obviously, we need to work on specific proofs and we cannot just simply go on allegations,” he said.

Asked about demands to book the alleged personnel under extortion charges, Sangma said all facts and evidence would first have to be examined and appropriate action would follow if the allegations were substantiated.

He said the government had acted in the past whenever information about such illegal activities came to its notice and assured that similar action would be taken in the future if required.

“One cannot just simply jump to conclusions and say that this is what is happening. We have to work on evidence basis,” the chief minister said.

Sangma reiterated that the government would not permit illegal activities and would take appropriate action if any such conduct by police personnel was established.

The KSU allegations come amid concerns raised by the students' body over alleged misconduct by police personnel along the Shillong Bypass. The allegations have not been independently established.