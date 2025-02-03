Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on February 3 to address critical challenges in rural development and wage implementation.

During the high-level meeting, Sangma highlighted specific issues plaguing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Meghalaya. The CM formally requested urgent interventions across three key areas:

1. Wage Settlement: Immediate release of pending wages for the 2023-24 fiscal year

2. Technology Challenges: Streamlining the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) application, particularly in remote geographical regions

3. Financial Clearance: Resolution of material liability payments

The discussion underscored the significant grassroots challenges faced by rural communities and the need for collaborative governance strategies.

Following the meeting, Sangma expressed optimism about potential solutions, emphasising the importance of responsive administrative mechanisms in addressing rural development concerns.

"Always a pleasure meeting Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji. We had a great conversation about innovative governance and collaborative development. Looking forward to working together to create a positive impact!" CM Sangma stated on social media.