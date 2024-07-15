Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on July 15 met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a financial sanction of Rs 1000 crore for the development of the New Shillong City project.

In a bid to redefine Meghalaya's trajectory and ease congestion, the state government had planned to utilise nearly 25 acres of land to enhance the aesthetics and diverse culture of the state and alleviate traffic congestion in Shillong.

The move also aims to boost education and tourism in the Northeast region.

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Chief Minister Sangma had earlier mentioned that the state has identified a staggering 25 acres which will be used for the purpose of beautifying the city by creating new walkways, a green park, museums, amongst other projects.

Meanwhile, the iconic Police Bazar area in Shillong will also undergo a transformative facelift with the construction of a swanky business-cum-tourism centre, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar announced.

Touted as one of the prime projects in the state capital, the Rs 216 crore venture, being implemented under the Shillong Smart City initiative, is expected to be completed within a year, ushering in a "new Police Bazar" for Shillongites.

On March 12, 2024, the foundation for three parking projects was laid, providing 465 parking spaces at a total cost of Rs 90 crore.

A Rs 15 crore initiative that will renovate and modernise the oldest traditional indigenous market was laid for the beautification of Iewduh Market.

Another initiative will see the development of a 1.2 km stretch opposite Ward’s Lake, featuring a plaza, shops, vending zones, parking, and a restaurant.