Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reached out to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday, November 10 seeking resolution to the mounting crisis at North-Eastern Hills University (NEHU).

"Briefed the Hon'ble Minister Education Dharmendra Pradhan ji on the ongoing situation in NEHU and urged him to find an amicable solution to this issue," Sangma posted on social media platform X.

The development comes amid reports that NEHU Vice-Chancellor PS Shukla has gone "missing", with district authorities confirming his absence to a crowd of approximately 2,000 protesters gathered outside his residence.

The crisis deepened as student demonstrators announced plans to file a missing person report for the Vice-Chancellor. This latest twist follows five days of an indefinite hunger strike outside the VC's office, where students have been demanding the removal of top university officials.

Faculty members have already sought intervention from Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar, who serves as the university's chief rector. The North Eastern Hill University Teachers' Association (NEHUTA) president, Prof Lakhon Kma, reported a significant breakdown of trust in Shukla's leadership.

Before his reported disappearance, VC Shukla had attempted to address one key demand by announcing plans to appoint pro-Vice Chancellors for both the Tura and Shillong campuses by month-end. He had also appealed for dialogue, stating, "Without dialogue, my hands are tied."

The protests have effectively paralysed the 5,000-student institution, with demonstrators even burning effigies of university officials. The North-Eastern Hill University Students' Union's demands include the removal of the Registrar and Deputy Registrar, alongside prompt scheduling of PGSU elections.