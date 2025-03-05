Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told the state Assembly on Wednesday, March 5 that the government will hold comprehensive meetings with political parties and stakeholders to discuss the proposed railway connectivity project.

Replying to a short-duration discussion in the Assembly, Sangma addressed concerns about potential demographic changes and illegal immigration, while emphasising the economic potential of railway development.

"The Government of India has initiated proposals for railway connectivity to almost every corner of the country," Sangma said. "Meghalaya may soon be among the very few states left without railway connectivity."

The Chief Minister acknowledged the divergent views surrounding the project, particularly regarding concerns about population influx. He stressed that the government's approach would prioritise stakeholder consultations and consensus-building.

"At this juncture, I would like to inform the House that a suggestion was made a few days ago by the Leader of the Opposition, which I believe is a viable path forward. We will convene meetings with different political parties and stakeholders to discuss the matter openly. We will present all the facts and possibilities before deciding on the best course of action," he said.

Voice of the People Party (VPP) leader Brightstarwell Marbaniang had earlier raised strong objections, arguing that railway connectivity could exacerbate existing immigration challenges. "We are not against railway connectivity," Marbaniang stated, "but we insist on a proper mechanism to prevent unchecked influx."

Sangma proposed a collaborative approach, suggesting that discussions should focus on issues rather than fixed positions. "The real issue here is not railways; it is influx," he told the Assembly.

The government's current stance includes three key points:

The railway project is economically important

It represents significant developmental potential

The state risks missing a crucial infrastructure opportunity

No immediate decision was announced, with Sangma indicating that further discussions would determine the project's future.

The proposed meetings aim to address concerns about demographic changes while exploring the potential economic benefits of railway connectivity for Meghalaya's farmers, entrepreneurs, and agricultural sector.