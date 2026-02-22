Meghalaya CM slams Congress shirtless protest at AI summit as blow to 'India's image'

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on February 21 criticised the Congress over a “shirtless protest” at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, calling it “unfortunate” and inappropriate for a global platform meant to showcase India’s progress.

“Recent drama by the Congress party by having a shirtless protest in the AI summit was unfortunate. In such occasion leaders and political parties must stand together to project the nation. It’s not a platform to play politics … it’s the image of the country and as an Indian that comes first (s.i.c),” Sangma said in a post on X.

Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Saturday described the protest by four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers as a "blatant assault on public order" that jeopardised India's diplomatic image. Judicial Magistrate Ravi granted police five days' custody—until February 25—for questioning, citing risks of the accused fleeing and tampering with evidence.

The accused, hailing from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana, allegedly stormed secure areas of Bharat Mandapam wearing T-shirts emblazoned with slogans against the India-US trade deal and images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. They reportedly scuffled with security, injuring officers as per medico-legal records.

"...the accused persons are alleged to have orchestrated a premeditated intrusion into the high-security precincts of Bharat Mandapam during the Al Summit 2026, a premier international conclave hosting global delegates and dignitaries," the order stated. "Such conduct palpably transcends the ambit of legitimate dissent, metamorphosing into a blatant assault on public order."

The world's largest AI conclave has packed halls since 16 February with tech moguls and policymakers. Charges under BNS Sections 121 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) underscore threats to public order at an international event.

Probe details reveal possible external links and absconding associates, prompting the court to invoke a 1980 Supreme Court precedent on safeguarding investigations.