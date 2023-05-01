Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma criticized the election campaigning of other parties at a public meeting in Krang for the NPP's candidate, Samlin Malngiang, for the Sohiong seat. Sangma expressed his disappointment that some leaders from other parties work with the NPP but speak against the party during the election campaigns. He said the NPP believes in "working together" and that he has never spoken against other parties, but it hurts him to hear the language of divisive politics. Sangma urged the people to vote for the NPP, emphasizing that casting a vote for other parties would be a lost vote as the NPP is leading the state.

Sangma highlighted the Western Bypass road project that would go through the constituency and benefit the people by generating employment, developing tourism, and benefitting farmers. He assured the people that education and health sectors would be a top priority. Sangma also reminded that it was the NPP led MDA government's initiative that pushed the opening of mining in the state.

Sangma informed that the Government of India has approved mining lease for four miners and that the paperwork for scientific mining is in process. He assured that in 60 days from the public meeting, scientific mining would start in the state. Sangma also emphasized the importance of positive politics and developmental politics. He remarked that in the Khasi-Garo culture, they never spit on the plate from which they eat, indicating the party's positive approach towards working with other political parties.