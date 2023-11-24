In a bid to address the pressing issue of HIV & AIDS in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to the microblogging site X to throw light on the comprehensive discussions held during the Meghalaya Legislators' Forum on HIV & AIDS. The Chief Minister stated the urgent need for a collective effort to tackle the alarming figures of HIV & AIDS patients in the state.

During the Forum, the Chief Minister outlined key points of discussion, including the utilization of funds, access to services, and support for individuals living with HIV & AIDS. Sangma urged increased involvement of legislators in awareness campaigns, fostering collaboration with government departments and agencies to tailor specialized programs for patient support.

The Forum's primary objective is to promote shared responsibility and collective action by legislators to combat the HIV & AIDS crisis effectively. Positive deliberations during the meeting showcased a commitment to finding innovative solutions to the challenges faced by patients and the healthcare system.

The figures presented during the Forum underscore the severity of the situation, prompting the government to take immediate action through preventative measures, promotion of testing, and comprehensive care for affected individuals. The Chief Minister stressed that the Forum would play a crucial role in reshaping the approach towards addressing the HIV & AIDS crisis in the state.