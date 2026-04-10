Meghalaya CM stresses inclusive education to achieve near-universal literacy

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on April 10 emphasised the importance of inclusive education in achieving near-universal literacy across the state.

Speaking at the ‘ULLAS Fest 2026’ in Shillong, Sangma said that the government’s education strategy is rooted in inclusiveness, aimed at ensuring that no section of society is left behind. He noted that Meghalaya is close to attaining a 100 per cent literacy rate but highlighted the need for collective societal efforts to bring meaningful transformation in the education sector.

“We are nearing the 100 per cent literacy rate, but we have to work together as a society to bring transformation in education, while empowering all sections,” he said.

State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui pointed out that nearly two lakh people in Meghalaya remain illiterate, which accounts for around eight per cent of the population. He stressed that literacy should not be limited to formal educational qualifications but must include basic skills such as reading, writing, numeracy and essential life skills.

According to the 2011 Census, Meghalaya had a population of 29,66,889.

The ‘ULLAS’ scheme, a centrally sponsored initiative, aims to promote functional literacy and lifelong learning among individuals aged 15 and above who missed out on formal education.