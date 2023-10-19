In his address at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE), Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma underlined the pivotal role of youth in the state's progress and development . He expressed the government's unwavering commitment to harnessing the immense potential of the state's young population, ensuring their well-rounded growth and contribution to the state.

Sangma stated that the youth are Meghalaya's greatest assets and resources. He remarked, "It is our duty as a government to ensure that we keep the youngsters right at the center of what we are trying to do for our state." He criticized a solely scheme-based governance approach, highlighting its limitations. Instead, he advocated for keeping youth at the forefront of government decision-making.

The three-day grand celebration of MBoSE, attended by Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma and Chief Secretary D.P. Wahlang, concluded today. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sangma stressed that for Meghalaya to reach the zenith of success and development, it must produce high-quality personnel capable of competing at the national level.

Acknowledging the visionary leaders who founded MBoSE in 1973, Chief Minister Sangma paid tribute to their sacrifices and resilience. He commended their life-changing decisions and resourcefulness, which enabled MBoSE to celebrate 50 years of service and existence.

Despite numerous challenges in the education sector, the Chief Minister remains determined to elevate Meghalaya's education system to national prominence. He has initiated interventions to enhance infrastructure and improve learning outcomes in both elementary and higher secondary education.

Chief Minister Sangma urged all stakeholders, including administrators, teachers, students, and parents, to collaborate in nurturing and guiding the state's youth toward productivity and excellence.

Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the irreplaceable role of education in evaluating an individual's quality. He expressed optimism about the Chief Minister's leadership in advancing education in the state.

Chief Secretary D.P. Wahlang highlighted the impressive journey of MBoSE, likening it to a football match. He pointed out that MBoSE was restructured in 2006, and in 2023, they are celebrating 50 years of existence. The Chief Secretary highlighted the remarkable growth in educational institutions, with the literacy rate soaring from 24.49% to 80% and the number of schools affiliated with MBoSE increasing to 2923, of which 18166 are secondary schools and 421 are higher secondary schools.