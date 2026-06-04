Meghalaya CM submits memorandum to Amit Shah on immigration, tribal safeguards and language recognition

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting several key concerns and requests of the state, including illegal immigration, constitutional protections for tribal communities and recognition of indigenous languages.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media, Sangma said he urged the Government of India to strengthen mechanisms to check illegal immigration into Meghalaya. He suggested that measures such as the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act and the Inner Line Permit, for which the State Assembly has passed resolutions, could serve as effective tools to regulate and curb illegal immigration.

The Chief Minister also requested the inclusion of the Khasi language and Garo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, stating that such recognition would help preserve and promote the linguistic and cultural identity of Meghalaya's indigenous communities.

Another key issue raised was the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Sangma requested the Centre to hold consultations with all concerned states to ensure that any changes strengthen protections and governance mechanisms for tribal communities across the Northeast and the country.

The Chief Minister also conveyed concerns expressed by various organisations regarding amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, particularly provisions that may affect their functioning and assets.

Sangma thanked Amit Shah for giving a patient hearing to the state's concerns and expressed hope for positive outcomes on the issues raised in the memorandum.